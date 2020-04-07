Asad Umar says effects of coronavirus can be very serious

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said those who think they are safe from the coronavirus should learn from British PM Boris Johnson case, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar in his tweet said, the UK’s prime minister is in ICU due to coronavirus, if the PM of the country with one of the best health systems in the world can end up in ICU, trust me you are not too powerful for it.

Those who think they are immune from serious effects of covid 19, please learn from boris Johnson. If the PM of the country with one of the best health systems in the world can end up in ICU, trust me you are not too powerful for it. The effects can be serious. Very very serious — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 7, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise, Downing Street said on Monday.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday night and had been undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms for more than 10 days, but the government had earlier said he was in good spirits and still in charge.

