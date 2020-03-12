Asad Umar announces fuel prices to go down in April

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said that the petroleum prices have declined globally in March and the prices would go down in the country in April if this trend continues, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that the fuel prices are announced on monthly-basis and the advantage of the lower fuel prices will be transferred to the masses by next month.

“It is just days since the fuel prices witnessed a decline and if this trend continues for the entire ongoing month then the government will announce a relief in the month of April,” he said adding that the novel coronavirus has affected the world economy and it might also impact the country’s growth especially in the export sector.

Speaking over return of PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif from abroad, the federal minister joked that the elder Sharif should now return to Pakistan as coronavirus has gripped London.

“We are only asking the PML-N to provide an update on the treatment given to Nawaz Sharif in London,” he said and added that even if there is an improvement in his health condition then they should convey the reports.

The PTI leader also rejected a claim from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan regarding any deal that allowed Nawaz Sharif to leave the country on medical grounds.

“He should provide a proof of his claims,” said that federal minister.

Asad Umar said that when he inquired from Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid regarding Nawaz’s health condition during his last days in the country, she replied that the former prime minister’s medical reports indicate towards deteriorating health condition.

