Asad Umar replaces Hafeez Shaikh as head of cabinet’s energy committee

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has been appointed as the new chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Energy, replacing the PM’s finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The federal government has reconstituted the Cabinet Committee on Energy over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was removed from the top spot of the cabinet’s energy committee which is succeeded by the federal minister Asad Umar.

The finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will become a member of the committee.

The newly-constituted energy committee will be comprised of seven members under the chairmanship of Asad Umar. The members will include federal minister for railways, minister for power division, minister for maritime affairs, commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and minister for petroleum.

Comments

comments