ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Thursday Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives for devising a policy to set free inmates above 65 years of age.

Taking to the popular micro-blogging site Twitter, he termed the prime minister’s decision to work out a policy to free over 65-year old prisoners who are poor, sick and not facing jail term in a serious offence is a step towards a Pakistan where the government’s top priority is the welfare of the downtrodden segment of society, not the powerful and well-off.

وزیراعظم کا فیصلہ کے 65 سال سے زیادہ عمر کے غریب قیدی جو بیمار ہیں اور کسی گھناؤنے جرم کے مرتکب نہیں، ان کو رہا کرنے کی پالیسی بنائی جائے، ایک اور قدم ہے ایک ایسے پاکستان کی طرف جس میں حکومت کی اولین ترجیح ملک کا کمزور طبقہ ہے نا کے طاقتور اور دولتمند — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 21, 2019

Earlier, on Nov 19, the federal cabinet accorded in-principle approval for extending relief to over 65-year old prisoners and juvenile involved in petty crimes and sick inmates who could not be treated in jails.

Briefing media persons about the cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the data of such prisoners was being collected from the provinces.

She said the cabinet was informed that the committee on jail reforms would present its report in the next meeting.

Comments

comments