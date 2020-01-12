Asad Umar contacts MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui: sources

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has telephoned disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Asad Umar assured Siddiqui that the reservations of MQM-P leadership will be resolved and a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will visit its headquarters in Bahardurabad on Monday (tomorrow).

The MQM-P leader said that his political party is not demanding for any ministries in the Centre, said sources. Siddiqui expressed his reservations with the PTI minister, showing displeasure over the Rs25 billion funds for the development projects to the Karachi Mayor, whereas, the payment of Rs5 billion development funds to the Hyderabad mayor is also pending.

He said that the federal government is only making promises but failed to dispatch a single penny for the Karachi development projects, sources added.

Siddiqui complained about bearing extreme pressure for the nationals over MQM-P leadership for the continuous delay in resolution of public issues. He added that MQM-P is not in need to get ministries except to resolve public issues on a priority basis.

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced he is resigning as Federal Minister for Information and Technology.

Speaking at a press conference, he said his being a member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet served no useful purpose as there has been no progress towards the removal of their reservations concerning the issues confronting the port city.

Siddiqui, however, said his party would not withdraw support for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “We are not withdrawing our support,” he assured, adding his holding the portfolio of the federal minister was raising a lot of questions. He said his party intends to fulfil the promise it had made to the PTI.

In the wake of Dr Siddiqui’s announcement to resign as a federal minister, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Sources relayed the premier and the governor discussed the issues alienating the Karachi-based ally of the ruling PTI. They said a delegation of the PTI will meet MQM-P leaders tomorrow on the directives of the prime minister to address their reservations.

Meanwhile, the governor contacted MQM-P leaders Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Faisal Sabzwari and assured them of resolving all issues through talks. He said an agreement reached with the MQM-P in the past will be implemented. He said the MQM is an ally of the federal government which will disburse funds for Karachi’s uplift schemes.

