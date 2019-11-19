Asad Umar takes oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Tuesday took oath as Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiative, at the President House, ARY News reported.

صدر عارف علوی اسد عمر سے وفاقی وزیر کے عہدے کا حلف لے رہے ہیں صدر عارف علوی اسد عمر سے وفاقی وزیر کے عہدے کا حلف لے رہے ہیں Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Umar was administered oath by President of Pakistan Arif Alvi. Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar who was earlier holding this portfolio has been appointed as the Petroleum Minister.

On Monday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had announced about expansion in the federal cabinet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in September hinted to give new responsibilities to former finance minister Asad Umar in the federal cabinet.

During an interaction with Asad Umar, the prime minister asked him that what was he doing these days? Asad replied that he was free. PM Imran told him that he will no longer remain free.

The PTI MNA from Islamabad stepped down as the country’s finance minister, on April 18, after PM Imran asked him to take the portfolio of petroleum, which he declined and opted to quit the federal cabinet.

