Asad Umar asks opposition to submit resignations directly to speaker

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday asked the PDM leadership to submit their resignations with the speaker directly if they were serious on the matter, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY NEWS, the federal minister termed the announcement of resignations from PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman as a non-serious move. “If you are serious then go directly to the speaker and submit your resignation,” he said.

He said that the panic among the opposition ranks was due to the flop show of the opposition alliance at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

The federal minister said that Pakistan People’s Party was part of the system as they had been running a government in the Sindh province. “It is due to a separate thinking among PPP ranks as compared to Maryam Nawaz that Bilawal Bhutto has decided to meet incarcerated Shahbaz Sharif,” he said.

Asad Umar further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always opposed the use of force against the opposition. “Imran Khan does not want use of force against the opposition,” he said adding that PDM’s narrative was against the interests of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday asked masses to start preparations for a long march towards Islamabad from today.

“We will decide on the long march date in February if the government refuses to resign by January 31,” he said besides also asking the lawmakers of the opposition parties to submit their resignations with the party leadership by December 31.

Comments

comments