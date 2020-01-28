ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Federal Minister for Planning and development Asad Umar to remain in touch with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and other coalition partners of the PTI-led government, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister issued these directives during the federal cabinet meeting chaired by him. During the meeting, Imran Khan called for improving coordination with the coalition partners and decided to appoint a coordination officer in the PM office for this purpose.

The issue of lack of coordination popped up during yesterday’s meeting of the prime minister with top GDA leader Pir Pagara during the Karachi visit. The prime minister scolded the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail for not conveying him the issues faced by the coalition partners of the PTI led government.

During the cabinet meeting, the chief minister also directed the economic team to give as much relief as they could to the masses and also directed them to satisfy the cabinet on the efforts aimed at tackling hike in inflation in the country.

The issue of losses in the Pakistan Railways as discussed during the apex court hearing also came under discussion during the cabinet meeting. Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed briefed the cabinet regarding his appearance at the top court today.

The prime minister directed him to satisfy the judiciary over the issue.

On January 27, the Supreme Court on Monday directed Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, the chief executive officer and secretary of the department to appear in person to explain their position in a case pertaining to the railway losses.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, a bench of the apex court directed them to turn up on Tuesday.

The top judge took strong exception to the railway’s age-old manual record-keeping system, which he said meant Rs75,000 could easily be siphoned off from payment of a sum of Rs100,000 into pockets with a trifle 25,000 shown in records.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, a member of the bench, noted the department has been raking in billions of losses, which is evident from its audit report.

No state institution is riddled with as much corruption as the railways, the chief justice remarked.

Deploring the railways’ state of affairs, he said the sector the world over is moving ahead leaps and bounds by bringing in bullet trains.

