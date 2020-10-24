PTI, MQM-P to hold big rally after elimination of coronavirus: Asad Umar

HYDERABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that there was no need to worry about the rallies of opposition parties and announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) will organise big rally after the elimination of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Asad Umar, while talking to journalists in Hyderabad, said that there was no need to arrest Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan in such manner as he was not a big political personality. He censured PML-N leaders over disrespecting the grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

He said that PTI and its coalition partner MQM-P would have shown its street power if there were no issues of coronavirus spread.

To a question, Asad Umar replied that the federal government took the responsibility of five major development projects under the Karachi package. He added that development work will be resumed on the K-IV project and its responsibility was taken by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

He said that Sindh chief minister and inspector general (IG) had not admitted the happening of any abduction incident. He questioned the reason for lodging protest when there was no complaint of any illegal activity. The federal minister detailed that the Sindh police department was repetitively terming it legal to file a case.

Umar said that the leave applications submitted by the police officers was the part of political tactics and action will be taken against the police officers in accordance with the law.

He said that the federal government wanted to create opportunities of higher education in Hyderabad and a big relief package to the people of interior parts of Sindh.

