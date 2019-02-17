Asad Umar calls Saudi crown visit ‘historical’

ISLAMABAD: Calling it a historical visit, Finance Minister Asad Umar on Sunday said Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan will lay the foundation of taking the economic ties between the two countries to the next higher level.

Expressing his views to the Pakistan Television (PTV), he said it is heartening that a Saudi energy company is taking interest to make investment in Pakistan in the energy sector. He said economy cannot run without energy.

Umar said the visit of the Saudi visiting dignitary will take the bilateral relations to the new heights .

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan is a sign that bilateral and economic relationship are strengthening between both the Islamic brotherly countries.

He was talking in an interview with Jeddah based Saudi daily newspaper.

PM Khan said the main highlight of Saudi crown prince visit will be the signing of the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in respect of the oil refinery, which is Saudi Arabia’s largest investment in Pakistan’s history.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is due in Pakistan on a two-day visit today.

It has been reported that agreements of huge investment worth 20 billion dollars on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government will be inked during the visit of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

