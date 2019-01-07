Asad Umar says govt focusing on long-term policies

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Sunday said the government is focusing on long-term policies to stabilize the national economy.

In an interview with the state-run television, he said that a uniform economic revival policy prepared by the government is ready for implementation.

Asad Umar said Pakistan is open for foreign investment and the government facilitates overseas Pakistani investors especially in export industry.

The finance minister said the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to Pakistan will be helpful in strengthening bilateral trade and huge investment is expected from the UAE in the days to come.

On Dec 30, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said Finance Minister Asad Umar will give a three-year road map to revive the country’s economy.

“It was reassuring to learn from Asad Umar that the upcoming mini budget is geared towards increasing investments and growth and he will announce a three-year roadmap to revive economy,” he tweeted.

Fawad quoted the finance minister as assuring him that he had enough cushion to secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Asad Umar earlier on Dec 19 told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that the government was considering another mini budget and a finance bill could be tabled in parliament in January.

Comments

comments