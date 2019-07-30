Asad Umar says he is not parting ways with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and former finance minister Asad Umar rejected on Tuesday rumours of his leaving ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to the media after chairing a meeting of the committee here, he said there is no truth in such rumours and that he has no intention to part ways with the PTI.

The former minister also rebutted a report that quoted him as saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan opted for an IMF programme despite the fact that there were other options to help navigate through economic bottlenecks.

He further said his statement about overvalued exchange rate was also taken out of context.

He explained he was the view that the overvalued exchange rate damaged the national economy.

“In fact, the exchange rate was artificially kept overvalued by the former finance minister, which took a heavy toll on the economy.”

Umar accused former finance minister Ishaq Dar of bringing the economy to the verge of collapse through his flawed economic policies.

