ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday denied reports attributed to them that they had demanded the resignation of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, ARY NEWS reported.

“A private TV falsely attributed a report to me claiming that I have demanded the resignation of Fawad Chaudhry,” he said while declaring it a fake and unsubstantiated news item.

While talking exclusively with ARY NEWS, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he had never issued a statement demanding the resignation of Fawad Chaudhry.

Those who attributed these remarks to me should prove it, he said while claiming that he never uttered such words. Either they prove it or withdraw the remarks attributed to me, he said.

“There is no anarchy within the party and neither it will be in future,” he said adding that they are united under the leadership of Imran Khan.

Moreover, Asad Umar also denied demanding the resignation of Fawad Chaudhry over the interview row and said that he denies all such reports.

“Media reports quoted that we sit together yesterday to resolve our differences which is not true instead, both, Fawad Chaudhry and Usman Dar, visited me to discuss Kamyab Jawan programme,” he said.

Asad Umar further rejected claims made by Fawad Chaudhry that both, he and Jahangir Tareen, had played their roles in expelling each other from the incumbent government.

“I had resigned on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

It is pertinent to be mention here that Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter late on Wednesday and said that he would remain a minister until he enjoys confidence from the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“No question to resign over wishes of someone else,” he said while quoting that politics is not for faint-hearted people.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry met with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar after a controversy was created over the former’s remarks during an interview with an international news outlet.

The meeting held during the presence of PM’s aide on Youth Affairs Usman Dar remained successful in resolving misunderstandings between the two as they agreed to cooperate with each other in the national and government’s interest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also held a separate meeting with the Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vadwa after he got engaged in a heated argument on the interview controversy during the federal cabinet meeting.

Later, both, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar also met with the Prime Minister and conveyed their views over the controversy created due to remarks from Fawad Chaudhry during the interview.

