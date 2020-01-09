Asad Umar vows timely completion of development projects in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Asad Umar has vowed to complete development projects under the umbrella of Karachi package expeditiously, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad attended by Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation, the planning minister said that the government committed to addressing civic and mobility issues being faced by the citizens of Karachi.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was also present during the meeting.

Back in December, a delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government had decided to hold a meeting with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), one of its allies, following the Bilawal’s offer.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto had invited the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) to join Sindh government.

Addressing media persons after the inauguration of four mega uplift schemes in Karachi, Bilawal had said the PPP will provide MQM equal number of seats and ministries in Sindh as they have in the federal government.

Read more: MQM-P wants PM Imran to handover Karachi package funds

He had said the country’s economy is crippling and inflation is rising to an alarming level.

However, MQM-Pakistan had rejected Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s offer to join the Sindh government by saying they formed an alliance with the federal government for the welfare of people of Karachi not for the seats in the federation or provincial government set-up.

