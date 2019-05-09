Parliamentary Committee on Finance revamped, Asad Umer made a member

The Parliamentary Committee on finance has been reshuffled and finalized with former Finance Minister of Pakistan, Asad Umer staging a comeback in the midst of Pakistan’s economic affairs, reported ARY News.

The former Finance Minister replaces Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insafs’ (PTI) Basit Ahmed Sultan in the committee, states an official notification issued by the National Assembly secretariat.

An official meeting to appoint Asad Umer as the head of the committee will be held on Monday, 13th May.

Asad Umer is reported to replace Faizullah as the committee’s chairman.

Asad Umer had voluntarily stepped down from his post as Finance Minister of the country and denied opting for any other federal portfolio’s.

Subsequently, the government named Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, a former World Bank official who served as finance minister from 2010-2013, as adviser on finance, replacing Umar.

