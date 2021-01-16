For Karachi uplift MQM-P, PTI are working devotedly: CM Murad Ali

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah led the presser Saturday following Karachi Coordination Committee meeting wherein he acknowledged the efforts by the federal government for the port city’s uplift, ARY News reported.

Murad says setting aside political differences PTI, MQM working for the uplift of Karachi as the provincial and federal governments have started different projects in the city, including remodeling of main stormwater drains.

“In the larger interest of Karachi, setting aside all our political differences, all the stakeholders [the PTI and the MQM] have sat together to chalk out plans and develop the city to make it one of the beautiful and livable cities of the world.”

He said since there are three executing agencies, the Sindh government, the federal and the KMC, therefore we all have joined hands so that these projects can be completed on a priority basis and in time”.

The CM acknowledged efforts by the federal government, the KMC, and the army authorities NDMA and FWO, while also expressing his gratitude for the apex court for streamlining all the stakeholders to speed up development works.

READ: CM Sindh promises rehabilitation for Mehmoodabad nullah affectees

Talking about encroachments and remodeling of Karachi nullas, the chief minister said it has undertaken Mehmoodabad study as a pilot project.

Going by the NED university blueprint, which has studied all the three major nullas and prepared their remodel plan, he said that on both sides of the Mahmoodabad Nulla a 12-feet wide road would be constructed along with a three feet footpaths.

“We have worked hard to save maximum houses constructed along the nullah embankments,” he said.

Out of 238 households on the encroachments, 205 have been demolished and the remaining 33 houses would be cleared within a week, the CM claimed while being accompanied by federal ministers Asad Umar, Aminul Haq, provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, and Advisor to CM on law Murtaza Wahab.

Comments

comments