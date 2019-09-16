Aseefa Bhutto meets Asif Zardari in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Daughter of the former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto met her father in Adiala Jail where the politician is currently under custody for corruption investigations, ARY News reported on Monday.

Rukhsana Bangash and Sardar Latif Khosa also accompanied Aseefa during the meeting with co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Earlier in the day, An accountability court (AC) has rejected plea seeking permission to meet former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, twice a week.

The court after hearing arguments from the accused lawyer and the NAB prosecutor had reserved its verdict earlier in the day.

In the absence of Latif Khosa, the lawyer of the accused, his assistant appeared before the NAB court to fight the plea.

In his supporting arguments, Zardari’s counsel said, Monday, has been fixed as a meeting date with his clients, but the jail administration always asks for the court orders, whenever anyone comes to meet them.

He requested the court to grant permission of meeting twice in a week with his clients, however, NAB prosecutor opposed it.

The court, after hearing arguments from both sides, had reserved the verdict. Pronouncing the reserved verdict later, the court rejected the plea and fixed Monday as a meeting day with Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

Both Zardari and Talpur are being held at Adiala Jail after they were arrested by the accountability watchdog earlier this year on charges of laundering billions of rupees through fictitious accounts.

