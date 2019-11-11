ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party leader and daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Monday called on her father and inquired his health, ARY News reported.

Counsels representing Asif Zardari- Farooq H Naek and Lateef Khosa- were also present during the meeting at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) that lasted for around three hours.

They discussed the issues pertaining to family, progress in trials of ongoing cases against the former president and overall political situation.

Moreover , the sources in PIMS said that they had carried out the Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the former president on the recommendation of the medical board.

Read More:PPP demands private medical board to treat Asif Ali Zardari

“Cervical and lumbar spine MRI was suggested for him from the medical board after he complained of pain in his neck and spine,” they said.

The sources further said that Asif Zardari has also undergone physiotherapy to improve his pains.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP leader Sherry Rehman on Monday also expressed her concern over deteriorating health condition of the former president and said the health of Asif Ali Zardari was worsening with every passing day.

“The government is not allowing Zardari’s personal doctor to visit him”, Sherry Rehman said in her statement issued from Islamabad.

She criticised the PTI government for not forming a private medical board to treat the former president and went to say that even his medical reports are not being provided.

