RAWALPINDI: Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, on Saturday met her aunt Faryal Talpur who is in Adiala Jail on judicial remand, reported ARY News.

Other members of the family and PPP leaders, including Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, and Ms Talpur’s legal team, including Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Bahadur Bhatti, and Ghulam Mustafa Leghari were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, on Sept 5, an accountability court had extended the judicial remand of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 19 in Thatta Water Supply scheme case.

Zardari and Talpur were presented before the NAB court under tight security measures.

According to the accountability reference, Harish and Company had taken a contract for water supply from the Special Initiative Department of Sindh but no work was done on the project. It was further alleged that these funds were used to meet the expenses of Naudero House.

NAB claimed that Harish and Company was the front company to Park Lane Estate which led to a loss of Rs 60 million to the national exchequer.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Saleem Mandiviwala, Saeed Ghani, Nafeesa Shah and other party leaders reached the NAB court to meet the former president.

