ASF arrests armed man trying to board flight from Islamabad airport  

ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man at Islamabad airport trying to board a Dubai-bound flight with a pistol and 28 live rounds, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ASF spokesman, a person trying to board a Dubai bound flight from the Islamabad International Airport was intercepted by the authorities. “During checking of his belongings, the ASF personnel found a pistol and 28 live rounds from his possession,” the force said.

The passenger Abdullah Khan was arrested and handed over to the police authorities for further investigations. During initial investigations, it was found that the weapon possessed by the accused was not registered with the authorities.

On February 06, the ASF foiled a bid to smuggle heroin from New Islamabad Airport and recovered the drugs worth Rs 10 million from a passenger.

According to the ASF authorities, a resident of Azad Kashmir Mohammad Sagheer was intercepted during the scrutiny process at the airport.

During a thorough checking process, it was found that he concealed brown heroin in utensils aimed at smuggling the drug from the Birmingham-bound flight.

Read More: ASF foils drugs smuggling bid at Islamabad airport

During measurement, it was found that the drug was over two kilograms and is worth upto Rs 10 million in the international market.

The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities for further investigations.

Comments

comments