ASF arrests suspicious man from Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Air Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday arrested a suspicious man from the premises of the Islamabad International Airport, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ASF, the suspicious man was arrested from the luggage drop line area of the Islamabad airport and during the initial probe claimed that he was a resident of Shabqadar area of Peshawar.

He, however, possessed no documents to prove his identity and other credentials.

The sources said that the ASF authorities have handed over the man to the police authorities for further interrogation.

In a somewhat similar incident on September 23, the ASF personnel arrested a man at Islamabad airport for carrying a 30-bore pistol and 25 bullets in luggage while departing to United Kingdom (UK) en route Abu Dhabi.

A 30-bore pistol and 25 bullets have been recovered from an Abu Dhabi-bound flyer by security officials during scanning of his luggage.

The passenger is identified as Fawad Shah, said the airport sources, adding that he along with his sister was departing to United Kingdom (UK) en route Abu Dhabi.

After taking into custody, the ASF officials have handed him over to the airport police station and allowed the woman to go to her house, sources added.

