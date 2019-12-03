ASF official faces court-martial over maltreatment of passengers

ISLAMABAD: The director-general of Airports Security Force has informed Senate’s committee today that an ASF official was court-martialled over maltreatment of passengers at Islamabad airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The top officer of the Airports Security Force (ASF), Major General Zafarul Haq HI (M), was briefing the Senate’s Standing Committee on Aviation regarding the complaint being investigated over mistreating passengers.

ASF higher authorities have held an inquiry over the complaint where security officials misconducted with passengers. He added that an official was court-martialled under Army Act – 1952 who was found involved in the incident.

He further said that action is also being taken against the on-duty company commander present at the time of the incident. The commander had not reported the ASF headquarters regarding the incident took place at the federal capital’s airport, the DG ASF said.

The director-general said ASF will keep maintaining airport operations and safeguard of government installations keeping in view its moto “firm and courteous”.

The incident had taken place on October 17 when a Saudi Arabia-Peshawar flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was diverted to Islamabad due to bad weather.

The passengers had lodged a protest after waiting for several hours and attempted to leave airport’s premises for getting to their destinations in Peshawar by road but ASF personnel blocked them to leave the site.

Following the situation, a quarrel was started between ASF officials and passengers at Islamabad International Airport when the security personnel tortured people by punching and slapping them while a security officer had been spotted spitting on the passengers.

On October 30, Prime Minister had taken serious notice of the incident and directed authorities to suspend officials including airport manager over maltreatment of passengers by ASF officials.

