1711 gram heroin seized from a car parked at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Airports Security Force (ASF) officials have seized 1711 gram heroin from a car parked at Bacha Khan International Airport – Peshawar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to ASF officials, the seized heroin worth millions in the international market. The narcotic was hidden inside tea leaf by the car’s driver, officials added.

The driver was taken into custody by ASF authorities for further investigation.

Earlier on June 28, Airports Security Force (ASF) authorities had come into action after recovery of 772-gram heroin from possession of a food constable of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Karachi airport.

Two FIA officials have been arrested by ASF authorities following the seizure of heroin from a food constable at Jinnah International Airport of Karachi. The value of the seized heroin was estimated at millions in the international market.

The arrested officials were identified as Zamin and Muhammad Husnain.

Sources said that the security personnel have also recovered Rs150,000 while checking a car belonging to the FIA official. Later, the detainees were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

