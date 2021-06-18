ASF seizes 1.5kg ice from passenger at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The Airport Security Force (ASF) has seized 1.5kg of ice from a Bahrain-bound passenger at Lahore International Airport, reported ARY News on Friday.

As per details, the man was travelling to Bahrain from the new Lahore International Airport, where he was caught with the drugs by the Airport Security Foces (ASF) personnel. The ice was concealed in a trolly-bag, the arrested was carrying.

The suspect has been taken into custody, the investigation into the matter was underway.

Crystal methamphetamine, or ‘ice’, is a synthetic stimulant drug variant and of Methamphetamine typically comes in three different forms (ice, base and speed) that vary in their appearance and potency.

Crystal methamphetamine is one of the most potent varieties of the drug and is usually colourless and odorless. The name ‘ice’ became popular due to the drug’s form of white little ‘crystals’ and glass-like appearance.

Read more: Saudi-bound passenger held after seizure of ice at Peshawar airport

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel had arrested two women at Islamabad International Airport for allegedly smuggling drugs to a foreign country.

Nine packets packed with the contraband medicines weighed over 8.5 kilograms were recovered from the luggage of the passengers departing for Jeddah. A case had been registered against the women.

Comments

comments