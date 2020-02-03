ISLAMABAD: Supporting the bill to increase salaries of the parliamentarians, Senator Ashok Kumar on Monday said that rs.150,000 not enough to run household matters, ARY News reported.

Ashok Kumar, a National Party senator hailing from Balochistan said it is impossible to run domestic matters by living in Islamabad with a salary of rs. 150,000. Even PM Khan had said that the salary of rs.250,000 per month is not sufficient to run household matters, he added.

In his arguments in the support of the bill, Mr. Kumar said the assembly members have to appoint private staff to run the matter, he said the bill to increase salaries of the senators is a private bill, which was supported by PTI, PML-N and the PPP.

The senator said they receive 25 business class air tickets annually. He demanded to increase the salaries of the parliamentarians, even by taking back cars, petrol and other facilities from them.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to oppose a proposed bill in the Senate seeking a raise in the salaries of the members of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The announcement was made by the PTI Senator Faisal Javed. He said that the prime minister has directed to adopt austerity measures and their top priority is the betterment of the poor segments of the society.

