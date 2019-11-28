Ashtar Ausaf advises minimum intervention in constitution

ISLAMABAD: Former attorney general Ashtar Ausaf Ali has advised minimal intervention in the constitution, while expressing his views over the Supreme Court proceedings on the issue of extension in the service of the Army Chief.

Ashtar Ausaf, who had severed as the Attorney General of Pakistan from 2016-18, said the way the summary was prepared and tampered was regretful, particularly when the matter was related to the commander of our armed forces.

The constitution doesn’t describe all things but have a procedure to seek answer of a question, Ausaf further said.

He advised minimum intervention in the constitution adding that in presence of Article 240 you have not required an amendment in the constitution, as this article provides ways to amend the Acts and no two-third majority is required in the parliament to amend an act, the senior lawyer opined.

Article 240 of the constitution explains the service and appointment laws, he further said.

Elaborating the matter further, Ashtar Ausaf said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a key state institution but it is also devoid of a comprehensive law.

“I had suggested for improvement in the existing laws five years ago,” he added.

Comments

comments