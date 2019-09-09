Youm-e-Ashur to be observed with due solemnity, reverence today

KARACHI: Youm-e-Ashur will be observed on Tuesday (today) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

The mourning processions will be taken out in all the cities and towns of the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

PESHAWAR

In Peshawar, the main Alam and Zuljinah procession of Ashura will be taken out from Imambargah Agha Syed Ali shah Qissa Khawani Bazaar today.

Fourteen other processions will also be taken out from different Imambargahs which will join the main procession. The procession after passing through its traditional routes will terminate at its starting point in the evening.

Similar processions of Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah will also be taken out in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Parachinar and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Strict security measures have been taken to ensure peaceful atmosphere on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur.

GILGIT-BALTISTAN

To pay homage to Imam Hussain (R.A) and Martyrs of Karbala Youm-e-Ashur will also be observed in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

A total of 188 processions will be brought out across Gilgit-Baltistan out of them six processions will be carried out in Gilgit.

In Gilgit, the main procession will start from Central Imamia Mosque at mooring which passing through main bazar will culminate at same in evening.

Municipal Corporation has completed cleanliness campaign on procession routes besides sweeping route by special branch.

