ASI caught from Karachi on allegations of having links with Indian R&AW

An Additional Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Karachi (Sindh) Police has been taken under arrest over allegations of having links with Indian spying agency, RAW, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the accused was caught from Gulistan e Jauhar area of the metropolis.

The arrest was undertaken by local police officials along with the Special Services Unit (SSU) of law enforcement.

It has been revealed that the detained officer was found involved in acts of terrorism in the country and was also an active member of a team of the city’s target killers.

The police official was currently performing his duties at the Shahrah e Faisal police station in Karachi and was a resident of Gulistan e Jauhar.

Two hand grenades have been recovered from the residence of Shehzad Pervez who is being claimed as an important member of the notorious’Mehmood Siddiqui Group’ which is touted to have strong connections with Indian spying agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The group has been revealed to have been performing under the patronage of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L).

