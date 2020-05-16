KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested another member of a sleeper cell of Indian spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), FIA officials said on Saturday.

“ASI Musawwir Naqvi, an official of special branch police, is a key member of RAW sleeper cell,” FIA officials said. Accused ASI was on duty at surveillance unit at Karachi airport, officials said.

The accused was recruited in Sindh Police in year 1991.

According to FIA officials, accused had visited India in 2008 to get training for subversive activities.

Accused ASI Musawwir Naqvi was involved in facilitating his accomplices at airport and was also involved in targeted killings and terrorism activities, FIA sources said.

“Arrested policeman is affiliated with MQM’s London group,” officials claimed.

The investigation agency had earlier also arrested another ASI of Karachi police under same charges.

“Six accused involved in activities of Indian spy agency have been arrested earlier,” FIA sources said.

A joint investigation team (JIT) investigating the accused arrested in the case, FIA officials said.

Earlier, anti-terrorism wing of the FIA had arrested Asif Siddiqui, a key member of RAW sleeper cell from Karachi.

The arrested man was a Grade-17 government employee and was involved in sending information about security agencies to India in emails, officials claimed.

The accused was also sending photographs of sensitive security places and other details to India in emails, officials said.

The accused was said to be employed at SITE in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Police had recently claimed arresting Shahid Ilyas alias ‘Muttahida’ and two accomplices in Karachi allegedly affiliated with the Indian spy agency.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon in a press conference said that the arrested person identified as Shahid alias Muttahida is the head of RAW’s terror wing.

Memon detailed that police forces conducted separate raids on a tip-off and arrested the terrorist and his two accomplices for running a terror network linked with RAW in Karachi. Besides making the arrest, the raid team also recovered two mortar launchers, nine rocket launchers, rockets, hand grenades and modern weaponry from their possession.

“The accused person is connected with the RAW network to carry out terrorism activities in Karachi. Shahid Ilyas is associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L). He received money through Hawala Hundi from India, whereas, these people are also involved in distributing money to other terrorists.”

While making more revelations about the terror network, AIG Memon said that the accused persons were involved in providing intel-based information to a person Mehmood Siddiqui in India.

