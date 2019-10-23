ISLAMABAD: The medical board has allowed former president Asif Ali Zardari to have homemade food in jail, sources told ARY News on Wednesday.

A four-member medical board headed by Professor Shajee Siddiqui, constituted to examine the health condition of Zardari, advised avoiding certain foods and also different precautionary measures.

Zardari was told to refrain from standing for a long time, in addition to using a soft pillow for his neck ache. Doctors further instructed the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party to reduce the use of salt and oily food.

The medical board allowed the former president to eat fish and chicken, in small quantity. He can also avail homemade food, sources added.

The newly-constituted medical board for Zardari comprises Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences’ (PIMS) specialists from neurosurgery, heart and medicine. The other three members include Dr Naeem Malik, Dr Amir Shah and Dr Zulfiqar Ghauri.

A day earlier, the initial medical examination of the PPP leader was completed and the board decided to admit Asif Ali Zardari at the hospital. The experts’ team conducted blood pressure, sugar, X-Ray, ECG and echo tests besides collecting blood and urine sample.

