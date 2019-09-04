Sherry Rehman demands govt for amenities to jailed Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate, Sherry Rehman, on Wednesday demanded the federal government to provide better facilities to the former president Asif Ali Zardari imprisoned at Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

In her latest statement, Sherry Rehman claimed that the health condition of Asif Ali Zardari is critical, alleging that the non-provision of the facilities to the former president was a deliberate act of the present government despite orders of the court.

She further said that the PPP co-chairman will not bow down before the government. She levelled another allegation against the government for using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for its revenge against the political opponents.

Read More: Court grills jail authorities over non-availability of AC and fridge for Zardari

Earlier on August 20, an accountability court had rejected petitions filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari, and his sister Faryal Talpur for provision of A-class facilities in jail.

Petitioners counsel Farooq H Naek and Sardar Latif Khosa while pleading the case argued that the constitution guarantees facilities to a former president for life.

“He is heart patient and the court had given him permission to keep an attendant with him in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody,” his counsel said.

