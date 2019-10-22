Medical board constituted for health examination of Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: A four-member medical board headed by Professor Shajee Siddiqui has been constituted to examine the health condition of the former president Asif Ali Zardari, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The hospital sources said that the newly-constituted medical board will comprise Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences’ (PIMS) specialists from neurosurgery, heart and medicine. The other three members include Dr Naeem Malik, Dr Amir Shah and Dr Zulfiqar Ghauri.

Sources added that the initial medical examination of the former president was completed and the board decided to admit Asif Ali Zardari at the hospital. The experts’ team conducted blood pressure, sugar, X-Ray, ECG and echo tests besides collecting blood and urine sample.

Zardari is facing pain in spinal cord and neck while the team will further consult over carrying out MRI scan of the ex-president during the tomorrow’s session, sources said.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court while hearing the money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others extended their judicial remand until November 12.

Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were produced before the court presided over by Judge Muhammad Bashir this morning after the completion of their previous judicial remand of 14 days.

Zardari and Faryal Talpur are among 30 accused nominated in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

