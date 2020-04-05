Asif Ali Zardari owns most of sugar mills in Pakistan, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed predicted that the details of responsible persons behind flour and sugar crises, as well as the situation of coronavirus will be revealed on April 25, ARY News on Sunday.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Aiteraz Hai’, claimed that all will know about flour and sugar crisis, as well as coronavirus pandemic on the 25th day of this month.

He said sugar mills were mostly established by politicians but not by common people in Pakistan. He added that most of the sugar mills were owned by former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari.

Rasheed revealed that the sugar mafia wanted to get participation in Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). However, he suggested not to publicise report that exposed persons behind sugar crisis until a forensic verification.

The minister slammed that it was beyond its knowledge when the people ran away after getting subsidy from provinces. He claimed that every political party in the country belonged to the owners of sugar mills.

“I had told Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting threats from sugar mafia when I went on a visit to China,” said the minister.

He criticized that all thieves who laundered money went out of jails but there was no way out for local criminals. Rasheed added not a single money launderer and corrupt was present behind bars in the country. A corrupt practice could never be successful without the nexus of politicians and bureaucrats.

“It was not the decision of the federal government as EC had approved exports but not the subsidies. The government had decided not to give subsidies to them but they managed to grab subsidies from provinces.”

The minister claimed that PM Imran Khan will face a major test after April 25. He demanded to bring all culprits involved in sugar and flour crisis to justice and appointment of an administrator on sugar mills if the mafias attempted to raise prices of sugar.

“I have suggested the federal government to run a few trains from April 15 to facilitate people to reach their homes. The railway sector is facing a financial loss of Rs1 billion every week,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

