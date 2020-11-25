Asif Zardari advises PDM to change strategy: sources

KARACHI: Former president and co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has advised Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to change its strategy, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the inside story of the meeting between the JUI-F chief and PDM head, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former president Asif Ali Zardari matters related to the country’s political situation and PDM were discussed.

The former president reportedly asked Fazlur Rehman to change the strategy of the PDM as the PPP leadership thinks there is a lot to be done on the other fronts except focusing only on the public gatherings.

Both the leaders discussed the outcome of the PDM’s decisions, while the PDM head presented the problems beings faced by the forum on the political front, sources privy to the development said.

Matters related to lack of confidence-building between the PDM parties also came under discussion.

On Tuesday, Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman met former president Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House.

The JUI-F chief had inquired about the health of the former president. Maulana also congratulated Asif Zardari on the upcoming engagement of his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

