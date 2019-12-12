Asif Ali Zardari’s release papers likely to be issued today

RAWALPINDI: The release papers of former president Asif Ali Zardari are expected to be issued on Thursday (today), ARY News reported.

Pakistan People’s Party leader will be released after the jail authorities will receive the release order, sources at the Adiala Jail here said.

Zardari has been receiving treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad since Oct after a medical board concluded that he was suffering from multiple ailments including heart conditions and diabetes.

Hospital sources said that the PIMS would discharge Zardari after receiving bail papers from the court on Thursday. Subsequently, he is expected to be shifted to Karachi for treatment.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday approved the bail petition of People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

The petitioner was directed to submit Rs10 million surety bonds in the court.

A two-member special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice IHC, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamir Farooq heard the bail plea of Asif Ali Zardari seeking his release on medical grounds.

In the previous hearing held on December 4, the court had directed the PIMS hospital to constitute a new medical board to examine the ailing former president.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zardari had filed the bail petition seeking his release on medical grounds in the high court on December 2.

