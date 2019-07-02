ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court grants 13 day physical remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari today (Tuesday) in reference to the ongoing Park Lane Properties and Mega Money Laundering case, ARY News reported.

Former President of Pakistan, who is currently in detention and was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prior, is charged on two counts of Fake Bank Accounts and Park Lane property investigations.

Prior to this the accountability court on June 11 had handed over former president Asif Ali Zardari to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand until June 21 for questioning in connection with its investigation into the fake bank accounts case.

An accountability court in Islamabad on June 21 had also extended physical remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari for eleven days in the mega money laundering case.

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser on June 19 issued the production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

