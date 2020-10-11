Web Analytics
Asif Ali Zardari shifted to hospital as health worsens

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after his health deteriorated, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Bilawal House spokesperson, the President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to hospital after feeling unwell late Sunday evening.

“Doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests,” added the spokesperson.

The former president, who is nominated in multiple corruption cases, is out on bail granted by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds last year.

An accountability court on Oct 5 indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane properties and Thatta water supply references.

The references were taken up by AC Judge Azam Khan.

Read more: Zardari, Talpur indicted in money laundering case, plead innocence

During the hearing, the PPP leader pleaded not guilty in the cases. The court also indicted 19 accused in Park Lane and 15 accused in Thatta water supply reference.

Earlier on September 28, an Islamabad accountability court had indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and other accused in a supplementary reference filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the mega-money laundering scam.

On September 23, the court had dismissed the ex-president’s applications seeking acquittal in the three supplementary references.

