KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Monday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders’ claim that former president Asif Ali Zardari owns 18 sugar mills in the province.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the PPP co-chairman, being a public-office holder, declared all his assets. “Asif Ali Zardari doesn’t own 18 sugar mills in Sindh. If PTI leaders have any evidence, they may approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),” he said.

Murtaza Wahab said the Omni Group owns eight to nine sugar mills in the province as per the sugar commission’s report. He added the federal government’s point man on accountability Shahzad Akbar targeted Sindh while talking about the report to create an impression that the PPP leadership is responsible for the sugar crisis.

He said key points raised by them over the report have not yet been responded to by the federal government.

The spokesperson quoted the commission report as saying that the basic reason for the crisis was export of the commodity, arguing it was the federal government that allowed the export of the sweetener last year in Dec.

He alleged Prime Minister Imran Khan is directly involved in the crisis since he also holds the portfolio of the commerce that floated the proposal for export of sugar after the Economic Coordination Committee’s approval.

