ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday summoned former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the Thatta Water Supply Scheme reference, an offshoot of the multi-billion scam involving money laundering through fake bank accounts.

The accountability judge also issued a notice to Nadeem Bhutto, in-charge of the Naudero House and co-accused Ashfaq Leghari.

They have been instructed to turn up on Feb 12.

According to the reference, the instant case pertains to illegal award of a contract by Special Initiative Department for water supply scheme, Thatta to a private contractor.

Zardari was released after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Dec 11 on medical grounds.

Over the course of the hearing, CJ IHC Justice Athar Minallah had asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Jahanzaib Bharwana to review the medical report of the petitioner. The chief justice directed the prosecutor to read it out loud in the courtroom.

Bharwana read the report which stated the symptoms of diseases and recommended immediate medical treatment to the patient. The report was prepared by the medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital constituted over directives of the court.

Later, the IHC bench approved the bail plea of Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

