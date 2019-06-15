ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar accused on Saturday former foreign minister Khawaja Asif of indulging in corrupt practices and laundering billions of rupees during the previous PML-N term in power.

Speaking at a press conference, he alleged that previously, billions of rupees were embezzled and laundered under the guise of uplift schemes.

“I have solid evidence against Khawaja Asif,” Dar said, vowing to expose his alleged involvement in corruption and money laundering.

He said he would present whatever evidence he had gathered thus for to a high-power commission announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe soaring of loans over the past decade.

While the former minister was given Rs18 to Rs20 billion for uplift schemes in Sialkot, not a single road of the city is in good condition, he claimed and added no hospital nor any university was set up by the previous government in the city.

“Where did the former foreign minister spend funds acquired under the head of payment of circular debt,” the special assistant questioned.

He said the massive Rs24,000 billion debt was taken over the past 10 years and cautioned it was the regime of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf that used to make NRO-like deals to quash cases against politicians but the incumbent government will not do it.

