Asif Raza Mir will be seen in ‘Gangs of London’

Veteran actor Asif Raza Mir will be starring in an upcoming British-American TV show Gangs of London which is all set to premiere in April.

Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Sanra took to Instagram stories on Friday to remind fans that the show will be on-air on April 23.

Asif Raza Mir will play a character called Asif and stars in all nine episodes of the show, as per IMBD. All the episodes will be dropped together.

The television series tells the story of London being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.

It is created by award-winning filmmaker Gareth Evans (Raid and Raid II) and Matt Flannery. The action-packed show also stars Colm Meaney (Con Air, Star Trek), Joe Cole from Peaky Blinders and Sope Dirisu among others.

