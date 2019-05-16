Advisor for Federal Budget and Development Planning, Asif Sheikh removed by IHC

ISLAMABAD: Advisor for Federal Budget and Development Planning, Asif Sheikh discharged from service as per the orders of Islamabad High Court today, Thursday, reported ARY News.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzaib issued the orders for Shiekh’s dismissal as he announced a reserved decision on the case undertaken in the previous hearing.

The court ordered advertisement campaigns to be run for new eligible candidates fit for the portfolio.

The court ordered deemed the office memorandum from 11 April 2007 as illegal.

The court order allowed the deposed officer to keep his old salaries and perks.

The last extension that former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani gave to Sheikh had expired in February 2013.

Sheikh, who retired in March 2008 after attaining the age of superannuation, was the man who advised the PPP government to use public funds for political purposes, calimed the allegations against him.

