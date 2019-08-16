ISLAMABAD: Counsel of former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday demanded A-class facilities for his client in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

Zardari was sent to the jail on a three-day judicial remand by the NAB court earlier in the day.

Farooq H. Naek in his plea has demanded of the accountability court to order provision of A-class facilities for Zardari, which include the facilities of air condition, fridge, newspapers, books, and journals in the jail.

In this regard, the court has sought a reply from the accountability bureau on the plea.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court had sent former president Asif Ali Zardari to jail on the judicial remand till August 19 in fake bank accounts case.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman was presented in the court of accountability judge Muhammad Bashir after his physical remand expired today.

At the outset of the hearing, NAB officials pleaded the court to extend PPP leader’s remand to confront him with a witness, who has recorded statement against Mr. Zardari.

However, the court granted his judicial remand till August 19 and asked the NAB officials to present him before the court again on the aforesaid date.

During today’s hearing, the former president complained that he is not being allowed to meet his daughters despite permission.

Comments

comments