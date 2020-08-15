Asif Zardari decides to appear before AC as PPP readies for power show

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari has decided to appear before the accountability court in Toshakhana case as the party prepares to put up a power show during the hearing, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court of Islamabad on June 30 issued bailable arrest warrants against former president Asif Ali Zardari over an accusation of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana.

According to sources, Asif Ali Zardari and his sister and PPP woman wing leader Faryal Talpur would reach Islamabad from Karachi on Sunday (tomorrow) to attend the accountability court hearing in Toshakhana case on August 17.

According to sources, the party has directed its lawmakers and members of the PPP lawyers forum to reach the court in Islamabad on August 17.

Meanwhile, speaking to media after the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting headed by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Senator Raza Rabbani said that they had asked the court to exempt Asif Zardari from personal appearances during the proceedings and record his statement via a video link, however, it was not accepted.

He said that Asif Zardari has decided to appear before the court during today’s meeting and said that it was not a new thing for him.

“Asif Zardari wants activists to avoid congregation during the proceedings,” Raza Rabbani said and lamented the use of NAB against political opponents. He said that the remarks of the apex court has exposed the accountability watchdog.

The PPP meeting also mulled over the remarks of the attorney general before the apex court regarding Karachi and Raza Rabbani while rejecting any such proposal from the federal government said that the Sindh government was solely responsible for resolving the issues of the city.

“Karachi is part of the Sindh province and will remain so,” he said.

Comments

comments