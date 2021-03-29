Asif Zardari gets first dose of anti-COVID vaccine, shares Aseefa Bhutto  

KARACHI: Former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari on Monday received the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine, ARY NEWS reported quoting his daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

The news was shared by Asif Zardari’s daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardrai from her Twitter account.

“Such a relief to see my father [Asif Ali Zardari] receive his first dose of the vaccine today!” she said along with the photo showing Dr Asim Hussain, the personal physician of the former president, present on the occasion.

Such a relief to see my father @AAliZardari receive his first dose of the vaccine today! Encourage your parents and loved ones to get the vaccine 💉. It is safe and effective SPREAD THE WORD pic.twitter.com/bGTPndoOGq — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) March 29, 2021



The PPP leader further urged the people to encourage their parents and loved ones to get the anti-Covid vaccine as it is safe and effective.

Read More: Influential personalities receiving COVID vaccine jabs in Sindh

Several political leaders including President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and others have received the COVID-19 doses after the country has allowed vaccination for the people aged 60 and above.

The Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazl Fazl Pechuhu, who is the sister of Asif Ali Zardari also received the anti-COVID jab. In a video message on Twitter, the health minister said that she herself has received the vaccine and that its side effects are minimal.

