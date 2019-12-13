ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry in a statement on Friday said that Nawaz Sharif succeeded in flying out of Pakistan due to weak institutional capabilities, ARY News reported.

The minister said that because of the former premier’s departure a strong sense of disparity was felt in the masses, the people were told that the laws and their applications differed due to financial statuses of the criminals.

Read More: Fawad Chaudhry says Asif Zardari, Nawaz have no future in country’s politics

He continued that the former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari was out on a bail like Nawaz Sharif, he too may follow suit and exit the country citing the some health conditions as Nawaz.

Earlier on December 7, The minister upon an inquiry over a possibility of co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari’s bail said that if Nawaz Sharif was given the option then he saw no qualms in giving the same option to the politician.

Read More: Fawad Chaudhry slams Sharifs over denying owner of London residence

“If Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif were given the green signal then Zardari should also be allowed to travel abroad under the condition that all politicians live in close proximity so that they may easily rupture each other’s stomachs,” said Chaudhry.

Comments

comments