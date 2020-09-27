Asif Zardari, others to be indicted in three supplementary references today

ISLAMABAD: Former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari along with other co-accused would be indicted in three supplementary references pertaining to mega-money laundering, Park Lane and Thatta water supply on Monday (today), ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Accountability Court Judge Azam Khan would lead proceedings in a supplementary reference filed against Asif Zardari and others in mega-money laundering.

The accountability court had already rejected pleas to dismiss three references filed against the PPP leader and other co-accused by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Meanwhile, sources privy to the matter said that Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and daughter Aseefa Bhutto had reached Islamabad with the former two to appear before the court while the latter would accompany them.

“Asif Zardari would consult from his legal team regarding the cases before appearing at the court,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 17, Former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari challenged the decision of accountability court of not acquitting him in Park Lane reference.

On August 7, an accountability court had rejected a petition of the former president for dismissal of the National Accountability Bureau in Park Lane reference against him and his acquittal.

The former president has challenged NAB court’s August 7 decision in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The federal government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have been made respondents in the petition.

According to the petition of Asif Ali Zardari, the NAB court neglected legal perspective in its judgement and announced the one-sided verdict.

Comments

comments