Asif Zardari to contact Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chaudhry Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: Former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari has decided to contact Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, ARY NEWS reported.

It was decided during a consultative meeting of the PPP in Islamabad chaired jointly by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto ahead of the appearance of the former in Toshakhana case before the accountability court on Monday.

According to sources, the meeting decided that Asif Ali Zardari would appear before the court flanked by members of the party’s lawyers wing and other senior leaders including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He would leave for the court from Zardari House in Islamabad at 8:00 am. The lawyer wing of the party would remain outside the court during the hearing.

The meeting also agreed that Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari would expedite contacts with the opposition parties to bring them on a single platform.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always stabbed him in the back.

Read More:Differences emerge between PPP, PML-N over anti-govt campaign: sources

Addressing the PPP’s central executive committee (CEC) meeting at Bilawal House Karachi, Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP always supported PML-N but in response, the party always cheated him and his party.

He maintained that they will call a separate all parties conference (APC) if PML-N backtracked on his stance, said sources. Zardari said that PPP believed in democracy, adding that they will face conspiracies bravely.

Comments

comments