Asif Zardari’s name will be placed on ECL, announces minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that the government will place the names of all 172 people named in the fake accounts’ case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report on the Exit Control List, ARY News reported.

Addressing media in the federal capital, the minister said that the names of former president Asif Zardar i and all other people named in the JIT will be placed on ECL.

“These people (named in the JIT) used power to launder billions of rupees so we have decided to put all of them on ECL for it was taxpayers’ money which was looted,” said Chaudhry.

He also took a dig at Asif Zardari over his statement of not taking the JIT report seriously and said that now he will take this report seriously.

“It is ridiculous how these people are calling for people to protest over this “alleged injustice” for they looted their money.

“How can they ask people of Sindh to protest for them after looting their money,” said the minister.

‘South African gangs active in Karachi’

About Karachi’s law and order situation and recent killing of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi, the minister said that reports are that some South African gangs belonging to MQM-London are operating in the city to target innocent citizens.

“Other than these gangs, a video of London-based MQM founder too went viral in which he is inciting violence,” the minister pointed out, adding that the government is planning to raise the issue with the government of United Kingdom and South Africa.

Comments

comments