ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance during the hearing in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

Zardari seeks the exemption on medical grounds.

He said in the application that he was admitted to a hospital in Karachi and cannot attend the hearing scheduled in IHC tomorrow.

The plea was moved by Zardari’s lawyer Malik Javed Iqbal.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, his aunt Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, provincial minister Anwar Siyal and others are among as many as 172 accused in the fake accounts case.

Read: NAB files eight references in fake bank accounts case

Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition by former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking transfer of corruption cases filed against him in Islamabad’s accountability courts to Karachi.

An apex court bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, also issued notices to the PPP co-chairman’s sister Faryal Talpur and all other people nominated as accused along with Zardari in the graft references.

During the preliminary hearing today, the SC bench observed that it needs to determine under what conditions the top court ordered for filing of references in Islamabad. The SC’s Jan 7, 2019 verdict is final, which can neither be reversed nor implementation of it stalled.

